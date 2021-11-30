With the holiday season approaching, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen has voted to cancel its Dec. 20 work session and Dec. 28 regular session.
The board also approved mayoral appointments, and a speed limit study on Highway 31 South during last week’s regular session.
Mayoral Appointments
Mayor Pat Ford made three appointments to the Historic Zoning Commission: reappointment of Rich Woolard, reappointment of Margaret Campbell and appointment of Georgann Blackburn.
Ford reappointed Hardin Franklin to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
The city council approved all appointments.
Ford asked for recommendations for the vacant seat on the Board of Zoning Appeals to be discussed at the next work session.
Speed Study
The consideration of lowering the speed limit on Highway 31 South from 55 miles per hour to possibly 45 was discussed during the board’s last work session per request of Bobby White who is seeking to develop a five-lot subdivision.
TDOT will require a speed study to be conducted in order to reduce the speed.
“TDOT has all these requirements for driveway connections and part of it has to do with the site,” City Administrator Terry Harrison said during the work session. “Since it is at the crest of the hill, we’ve been told due to the speed limit being 55 right there, they wouldn’t approve a driveway connection for other than a single family there.”
The board approved to have the speed study done.
The city council will next meet at City Hall in work session Monday, Dec. 6, at 4:30 p.m.
