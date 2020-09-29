The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman have approved an amended request to honor and commemorate Bridgeforth High School PA Announcer Joe R. McClure and the Blue Devils, Bridgeforth’s sports teams, at Sam Davis Park.
The amendment, submitted by John Nelson, requests a historical marker be placed near the entrance of the park that acknowledges both McClure and the Blue Devils.
A resolution accepting a USDA Rural Development Community Facility Grant was adopted at the Sept. 22 city council meeting. The funds will be used to assist in buying a tractor for parks and recreation.
After a public hearing, an ordinance was passed on second and final reading to rezone property owned by Billy Brown located on Gordan Lane to a R3 zone. Alderman Jerry Bryant suggested the board consider, at a later date, widening Gordon Lane to improve the flow of traffic in this area.
With the current contract ending in September, the board approved the rebidding on landscaping and monthly maintenance for the downtown area.
In other business, the board approved Parade permits for Giles County Veterans (Nov. 11), Giles County Chamber (Oct. 23), Life Choice Pregnancy Resource Center (Oct. 4) and Giles County High School
(Oct. 2).
The board will next meet for a work session at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.