Appropriations totaling $635,770 were among the topics discussed at Monday night’s Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s work session.
One consideration the board shared was whether the non-profit organizations making the requests were the only ones offering specific services to the community. Another was whether the city should accept requests for increases in previously purposed amounts.
“For 12 years, I’ve sat up here and said we ought to cap it and cap each individual where we’ve got limits,” Mayor Pat Ford said.
Alderman Jerry Bryant agreed.
“They all do good but are they providing a service that isn’t being offered?” Alderman Ricky Keith asked.
Two particular requests the board discussed were from Community Rural Food Delivery (RFD) and the Breastfeeding Support Group of Pulaski.
Of the requested $10,000 from RFD, the city council decided to give $1,000. The discussion included that unemployment rates were down and the need should be as well. It was also mentioned that city employees contribute by volunteering with the group and there are other organizations assisting the community with these needs.
The board heard that the Health Department offers breastfeeding support, and in turn decided not to appropriate any funds to the Breastfeeding Support Group.
The board consensus was that all other organizations that requested funds this year and received appropriations in the past should receive the same amount as last year except: Giles County Fire and Rescue should receive $10,000, $7,500 more than last year; and the Giles County Chamber should receive $31,500, $5,000 less than last year’s total appropriation of $37,500.
Alderman Pat Miles said the board needs to consider what taxpayer money should be used for and the organizations that benefit the community the most.
In other business during its meeting May 2, the city council:
• Heard City Administrator Terry Harrison sent a draft copy of the 2022-23 budget to the board. He said the city could probably get through one more year before needing to consider an increase in the fee for trash pickup.
• Heard a request for foliage to be cleared out of WD Savage Park. Ford said it would be taken care of.
In regular session April 26, the city council:
• Approved adoption of a resolution for the 2022-23 street maintenance contract.
Harrison said that it was annual paperwork between the city and TDOT for the city to run the street sweeper on state roads.
• Meeting as the beer board, approved an application for an on-premises consumption beer permit from Jing Rui Jiang D/B/A Yamato at 818A W. College St.
Harrison said it was under new ownership.
The board next meets at City Hall in regular session Tuesday, May 10, at noon.
Items on the agenda include:
• Consider a resolution to apply for $32,000 from the FAA American Rescue Plan Act funding for Abernathy Airport.
• Consider rezoning of Lot 5 and Lot 15 in Dan Speer Industrial Park.
• Consider a beer permit for Union Restaurant Group LLC d/b/a Kitchen 218.
(1) comment
I’m very confused as to what city employees volunteering with an organization has to do with whether the city should consider funding. They aren’t volunteering as city employees, but as individuals. The two should have nothing to do with each other in my opinion.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.