Mayor Pat Ford reappointed Mark Miles and Tonya Yokley to the Industrial Development Board during last week’s Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
In other business during its regular session May 24, the city council:
• Approved the rezoning of Lot 5 and Lot 15 from I-1 to I-2. It was discussed that everything from I-1 can be done in I-2.
• Approved for the mayor and city recorder to enter into a grant contract with the State of Tennessee for the fencing project at Abernathy Field Airport to include preliminary engineering and environmental.
Harrison said it was a 95/5 grant and the county would cover half of the 5 percent.
• Approved advertising a request for quotes (RFQ) for engineering services for Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) funding.
Harrison said there was a notification that more ARP funds would be available through TDEC to be used on water and sewer projects.
• Heard an amendment to the sewer use ordinance and the enforcement response plan was not properly advertised last year.
“We are just going back and rectifying a poor advertisement on our part,” City Administrator Terry Harrison said, adding that there would have to be a public hearing and advertisement in the paper to adopt the ordinance again. The public hearing was set for Tuesday, July 12, at 12:05 p.m.
• Approved a parade permit from Giles County Chamber for Saturdays on the Square and Giles County Band Backers for a band competition Oct. 15.
• Approved amending the parade permit for Main Street on June 11 to block off Second Street from Madison to Jefferson from 6 a.m. to noon to allow for stage and equipment setup for the SunDrop Fest.
Meeting as the city beer board:
• Approved an application for an on-premise consumption beer permit from Lifford Jackson, DBA Jack’s Sports Bar at 701 N. First St.
• Approved an application for an on-premise consumption beer permit from Union Restaurant Group LLC, DBA Kitchen 218 at 218 N. First St.
The board next meets at City Hall in work session Monday, June 6, at 4:30 p.m.
