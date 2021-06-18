The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman continues to discuss possibilities for pedestrian walkways and bike trails within Pulaski and Giles County.
During its work session June 14, the city council heard the results of an online survey and a presentation on the potential of these trails from representatives from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Ragan-Smith Associates.
According to the online survey, connecting the main Martin Methodist College campus with the East Campus via bike trails and pedestrian walkways, and connecting to the Richland Creek with bike and pedestrian facilities and adding river access points tied at 25 percent of the respondents listing those as a top priority.
Exploring a possible Rails to Trails option on former railbeds to the south received 19.1 percent of the community’s votes. Capturing interest in cultural and recreational opportunities in Southern Tennessee and out of North Alabama to bring visitors and investors relative to the greenway system was at 7.3 percent.
Other opportunities’ results ranged from 5.8 – 0 percent interest.
The final recommendation from TDOT and Ragan-Smith Associates will be delivered to the city council July 27.
“I want to make sure everybody gives some input on this,” Mayor Pat Ford said. “Now is really your chance to give input as they are getting ready to put the final touches on their recommendation.”
Members of the community are encouraged to email Ford, mayor@pulaski-tn.com, or City Administrator Terry Harrison, recorder@pulaski-tn.com, with any input or suggestions they may have concerning these projects and they will forward them to the respresentatives.
