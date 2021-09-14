After a lengthy discussion concerning fire contracts and mutual aid, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen determined a meeting specifically on that topic is needed.
“We need to iron this out,” Pulaski Fire Chief Don Collins said during last week’s city council work session.
According to Collins, those who have a contract or mutual aid agreements with the Pulaski Fire Department will be serviced but requests from others who do not have agreements are supposed to be denied.
City Administrator Terry Harrison suggested consulting with the state’s Municipal Technical Assistance Service (MTAS) and/or having City Attorney Andy Hoover review the liability of the Pulaski Fire Department responding to areas outside the city limits.
The board will hold a called meeting at 11:30 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday) at City Hall for further discussion.
In other business during its work session last week, the city council:
• Heard from Interim PES CEO Scott Newton that the emergency broadband benefit program for federal government funding to assist with up to $50 toward broadband bills each month only has a little over 100 people participating in that program.
This benefit is for anyone with a school-age child that has low income, college students who have a Pell Grant, those who have had lost wages since February 2020, households with income less than $198,000 and others may qualify for this assistance.
Customers can sign up for this program through the website or go in for staff to help walk them through it, Newton said.
The board will next meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.