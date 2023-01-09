The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider Mayor J.J. Brindley’s board and committee appointments when it meets in regular session tomorrow (Tuesday).
The board will meet at noon at City Hall. The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
The new board held its first work session of 2023 last week, which included the announcement and discussion of Brindley’s proposed appointments.
The proposed appointments include Sara Reese for reappointment to the Pulaski Electric System (PES) Power Board; reappointments for Jerry Bryant, Erin Curry and Robert Jackson to the Board of Zoning Appeals; reappointments for Pat Miles and Sissy McCormick to the Historic Zoning Commission; Ricky Keith to the Economic Development Commission Board; and reappointment of Steve Spivey to the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission.
In other business during its Jan. 3 work session, the board:
• Heard an update from PES CEO Scott Newton.
After the Christmas weekend blackouts, Newton said the phone system at PES needs to be upgraded to an automated phone system so those calling in can be informed through a recorded message when they are not able to get a customer service representative.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said the community needs to be reminded to check PES’s website for outage updates.
The board next meets at City Hall in regular session tomorrow (Tuesday) at noon.
Items on the agenda include:
• A parade permit for the Giles County Baptist Association for May 6.
• Authorizing bids for the removal and disposal of sludge at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• Amending the Defined Benefit Plan (retirement plan) to omit wording for the “smoothing method” that the city does not use, Harrison said.
He said the comptroller’s office asked them to take the wording out if the city does not use that method.
• Consider the engineering contract with TLM for the two new tennis courts at Magazine Road Park.
• Consider the donation of the industrial access road along Tarpley Shop Road to the county.
• Consider advertising for bids for fire equipment.
• Consider a beer permit for Golden Buffet at 929 W. College St.
