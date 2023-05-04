Much needed upgrades and renovations are on tap for the Pulaski Wastewater Treatment Plant to the tune of more than $10 million.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen received two bids during its second regular meeting of April last week. The meeting was streamed live and remains available for viewing on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube channel.
The PBOMA sent the two bids received on the project to City Administrator Terry Harrison and engineer Greg Davenport to review and come back to the board with a recommendation.
Harrison reminded the board that the project started four years ago and was delayed due to COVID. During those four years, he noted the projected cost of the wastewater treatment project almost doubled.
The wastewater treatment plant was last renovated in 2008, and the current project is designed to make improvements and replace aging equipment.
The city received a $10.5 million bid and an $11.9 million bid. The evaluation of the bids and recommendation from Harrison and Davenport should be complete and available this month.
Harrison said the project will require a rate increase for Pulaski’s wastewater customers. The amount of that increase will be discussed and decided by the city council.
Harrison noted that the city borrowed $12 million approximately three years ago for capital improvement projects. Among the projects that have been covered with some of that $12 million and state and federal grant funds have been upgrades to the Pulaski Water Treatment Plant, meter replacement, an Inflow and Infiltration project and more.
What started as an event at one Pulaski business has expanded to an all-day event highlighting the north Pulaski business district.
The Speedvette Vette Fest had already been planned for May 20, but was amended by the city council to include Kitchen 218, on North First Street just off the Pulaski Square. Acting as the Beer Board, the city council also approved a special event beer permit for Kitchen 218 in connection with the event.
The parade permit amendment calls for North First Street to be closed from East Woodring Street to Jefferson Street from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. May
Look for more details on the event in upcoming editions of the
Mayor J.J. Brindley thanked everyone who volunteered to make the first ever Keeping Pulaski Clean Day a success.
Brindley said he was hoping to get 10-20 volunteers, and was thrilled when approximately 75 people showed up on the Square April 22 to show their community pride.
“To have that much support meant the world to me and the city,” Brindley said. “Thanks to all who participated. We are going to look to do this every year moving forward.”
In other business during its April 25 meeting, the city council:
• Approved a parade permit for Giles County High School FFA’s Ag Awards Day and Tractor Parade.
The event is scheduled for Friday, May 5.
• Approved on first reading a budget amendment for work performed on a house used as a residence for Fire Department personnel.
• Approved the creation of three new accounts to hold retainage funds for various city projects.
• Approved renewing the terms of Harrison’s contract that extends it and changes exit language. Brindley said the change in essence extends the term of the contract as many as five years.
• Meeting as the Beer Board approved a temporary beer permit from Main Street Pulaski (Historic Downtown Pulaski) for May 6.
The PBOMA is scheduled to meet in regular session at City Hall Tuesday, May 9, at noon. The meeting will be available on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
Items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting include:
• Parade permits for Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church Prayer Walk for May 27 and Giles County Trail of Tears for Sept. 16.
• A beer permit for Los Hermanos Mexican Grill.
• A report on wastewater treatment plant improvement bids. Harrison recommends awarding the bid and negotiating with the lowest bidder.
• Second reading of an amendment to the 2022-23 budget.
• First reading of an ordinance codifying the accumulation of the city’s zoning ordinance into one document.
