Increases in the costs to provide services may lead to rate increases for City of Pulaski residents.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen, like most other government entities at this time of year, is considering its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
City Administrator Terry Harrison reminded board members that city government oversees six budgets that include the City General, Water and Sewer, Solid Waste Collection, Solid Waste Disposal, Pulaski Natural Gas and the city’s Drug Fund.
Harrison said the last Solid Waste Collection increase was 2013, adding that he will recommend at $3 per month increase for residential garbage collection and $5 per month for commercial.
Flat revenues, employee costs and fuel increases are among the factors, he cited.
“Employee costs, parts, fuel and everything else we buy has gone up,” Harrison said. “We got by for 10 years without an increase because the general fund has been supporting it. The only way to raise revenues is to raise rates in that department.”
Water/Sewer
Water and sewer rates are also looking to increase starting next fiscal year as the city will be looking to issue bonds for approximately $4-$5 million of what is estimated to be between $15-$20 million in capital projects.
Even without the needed renovations and upgrades to the water and wastewater treatment infrastructure, Harrison said the cost to produce drinking water has increased by 16 percent just in the past year.
Included in the capital projects are current upgrades to the Water Treatment Plant, approximately $10 million in Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades and renovations, at least $1 million to paint three of the city’s water tanks as required maintenance and more.
The water and sewer department is considered an enterprise fund in government accounting, meaning it must run on a balanced budget where its expenditures are offset by revenues generated by its services or products.
“If we were to lose money more than two years in a row, the state will come down and set the rate at whatever they want,” Harrison explained, adding that Pulaski’s current water rates are quite a bit cheaper than surrounding areas. “We’ve tried to stretch a dollar as far as we can, but nobody has seen times like we’ve been through in the past three years.”
Harrison is working to have a bond issuance and debt schedule ready for the city as they begin upcoming budget discussions in earnest.
2023-24 Projects
The board unanimously approved the $10 million bid for wastewater treatment renovations and upgrades at its May 9 regular meeting.
Harrison also listed several projects that are expected to begin in the city during the 2023-24 fiscal year that will be part of the proposed budget.
Those projects include building two new tennis courts at Magazine Road Park, changes and upgrades at W.D. Savage Park, two new pickle ball courts, remodeling City Hall, the West College Street sidewalk project, tearing down the Appertain property purchased by the city and bridge replacement on Cleveland Street.
In other business during its May meeting, the board:
• Approved a parade permit for Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church for a Prayer Walk at 9:30 a.m. May 27.
• Approved a parade permit for the Giles County Trail of Tears Motorcycle ride for Sept. 16.
• Approved the city’s annual street maintenance contract to receive state reimbursement for cleaning state roads in the city.
• On first reading approved an ordinance codifying changes made over the past several years to the city’s zoning ordinance into one document.
• On second reading approved an amendment to the city’s 2022-23 budget.
• As the Beer Board voted to approve a beer permit for Los Hermanos Mexican Grill at 701 N. First St. contingent on the restaurant receiving a state liquor by the drink permit. The restaurant is too close to a city park to receive a beer permit under the city’s ordinance, but if it is approved for a liquor by the drink permit from the state, the restaurant is then eligible for the beer permit.
The meeting is available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
UT Southern
UT Southern Executive Vice Chancellor Robbie Shelton spoke at a recent city council work session noting that the local college’s strategic planning process that started in December is expected to be finished in June and will be presented to the UT Board of Trustees soon after.
The strategic plan will be used to help develop a master plan for the school, he said, noting that the master plan will give UT Southern administrators a road map for the school for the next 10-20 years. The master plan process, according to Shelton, could take up to a year and-a-half.
Part of the master planning process will be discussions with how UT Southern grows within the city of Pulaski.
“We want to be a great partner with the city,” Shelton said, noting current joint projects with the city. “We are also working on enrollment management, asking how much do we want to grow. We are always looking for ways to be a good community partner.”
Richland Park Safety
At the same work session, the board was asked to investigate traffic safety at Richland Park, specifically the softball fields.
LeAnne Jones addressed the board at a recent work session stressing that it is difficult for parents and grandparents to watch games due to kids playing and the congested traffic around the ballpark in relation to parking and other park amenities.
Jones asked the board to consider a chain link fence around the ball park separating it from the road.
“Just something where the little ones are playing to protect them from running into traffic,” Jones said.
Brindley suggested board members and city officials go to the park and see it for themselves then come back and discuss possible solutions.
Richland Park is located at the intersection of Murrey Drive and Abernathy Drive off Mill Street. Murrey Drive runs between the ballpark and other park attractions with parking on both sides of the street.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled to meet May 23 at noon at City Hall. The meeting will be presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.