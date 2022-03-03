Just in time for a week of warmer, dryer weather, the dog park on Rhodes Street is officially open.
Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford made the announcement at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s work session Monday.
Also during the work session, the board:
• Heard an update from PES CEO Scott Newton.
• Discussed City Hall renovations.
• Heard Sutton Pharmacy has requested an easement to its property (“the old Pizza Hut property”).
The board will next meet at City Hall in regular session Tuesday, March 8, at noon.
Items on the agenda include:
• Amendment of the 2021-22 budget to include the $11,000 appropriation to Giles Chamber the board had decided to contribute toward the cospace renovations.
• Public hearing and ordinance for annexation of a portion of property at 1936 Elkton Pike.
• Public hearing and ordinance for rezoning of a portion of property at 1936 Elkton Pike.
• Public hearing and ordinance to amend the beer ordinance.
• Parade permits for Giles County FFA March 18, First Baptist Church April 2 and April 3, Solid Rock Baptist Church April 9, UT Southern May 7 and Main Street June 11.
Fire Hydrants
At last week’s regular city council meeting City Administrator Terry Harrison explained to the board that the bonnets on top of fire hydrants are color coded according to the flow and the water department has asked to put the flowing of the hydrants out for bid.
All the city’s fire hydrants are connected to six inch or greater lines, Harrison added.
“I’ve always been told that the fire hydrant can pull enough suction that it can collapse a line,” Harrison said, adding that hydrants should not be on a line less than six inches.
The board approved to advertise for bids on flowing of fire hydrants.
In other business during the regular session on Feb. 22, the city council:
• Approved a parade permit for the Trent Holt 5k on May 14.
• Approved a change order for the splash pad at the Recreation Center for $2,375 for additional work done due to damage caused by years of leakage from the pool.
Harrison said the city agreed to split the added cost of $5,750 with the company but the project is still under budget because of liquidated damages.
• Heard that the public hearings for the meeting were not printed in the paper and postponed to next week’s meeting.
• Approved to adopt the Strategic Planning Goals.
