A Pulaski man has died from injuries suffered in a fire at Hidden Valley Apartments Monday night.
A neighbor saw flames at the apartment complex on Cleveland Street and alerted 9-1-1 at approximately 8 p.m. Monday.
Upon arrival, Pulaski Fire Department Chief Don Collins said his crew of firefighters and Pulaski Police PSOs entered the second-floor apartment in Building A to find it full of smoke and flames.
The victim, an elderly male, was pronounced dead at the scene by Giles EMS paramedics. The victim was the only occupant and the residence did have a working smoke detector, Collins confirmed.
Collins estimates the heavy smoke and fire damage at approximately $50,000 and said it was contained to the single apartment.
Firefighters spent approximately three hours on scene and used a little less than 300 gallons of water to extinguish the
fire, he added.
The State Fire Marshall is investigating in conjunction with PFD.
