Plans to add two new tennis courts at Magazine Road Park were updated at Monday’s Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session.
The two new courts are being built in cooperation with the University of Tennessee Southern.
“We [the city] had already planned to resurface our existing four courts, but then the university, as you all are aware, wants to build two courts there at Magazine Road,” Ford said, adding that it is a requirement for the university to have six courts to host home matches.
“The university is paying for the construction of the two new courts, and then splitting costs on maintenance and things like that,” he said.
Ford said the process is nearing the survey phase and the board would be provided with an agreement.
“If you all have questions or comments about it, let me know,” he said, adding if the city council was ready to vote next week, they could, and if not, it could go through another work session.
The courts would be reserved for matches to be played, but the community can use the courts as well, Ford said.
The two new courts will not be lighted, the school will add its signage and name to the new courts, he said, adding that the new courts will not be adjacent to the old ones, but possibly on the east side of Magazine Road Park.
Alderman Ricky Keith compared this partnership to the school allowing the community to use its swimming pool and weight room facility.
Ford said the courts will not be ready for the spring season but possibly by fall.
“Just put it on the next agenda,” Keith said. “If that is going out in the morning, we will have time to review
it.”
The city council heard that there will also be lines for a pickleball court.
The tennis court at W.D. Savage Park will be removed and a basketball court put in and resurfaced, City Administrator Terry Harrison said.
In other business during its meeting Oct. 17, the board:
• Heard an update from Giles County Economic Development Commission Director David Hamilton including that labor issues continue to be a problem with industries within the county with 85-90 percent of them having openings.
Hamilton said he did not feel it was due to wages because they have been raised.
• Heard a request for the list of the proposed roads that will be paved this year. The city council was reminded that the list is based on costs and is subject to change.
The board next meets at City Hall in regular session Tuesday, Oct. 25, at noon.
Items on the agenda include:
• Parade permits for the Mingle Jingle and Tree Lighting Dec. 1, the Giles Chamber Christmas Parade Dec. 10 with rain date for Dec. 14 and an amendment to the Trunk or Treat permit Oct. 29.
• Opening bids for sewer system improvements.
• Public hearing and second reading for the annexation of property on Elkton Pike.
