Street paving bids and some parade permits are among the items the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider when it meets next week.
The board is scheduled to meet at noon, Feb. 14, at City Hall. The meeting will be available on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
Items on the agenda include: parade permits for the UT Southern Cross Country (April 1) and Rescue Tails Dog Rescue (April 8); bid opening for Fire Department equipment; and a resolution letting all applicants know that any city permits or licensures approved by the board are also regulated under applicable state and federal laws.
During Monday’s work session, the board was informed by City Administrator Terry Harrison that Jamie Ayres will take over as Pulaski Fire chief effective Feb. 12, when current Fire Chief Don Collins retires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.