One of the biggest changes for the City of Pulaski in 2023 was starting the year with a new mayor.
Pat Ford had been the mayor of Pulaski for 12 years prior to Mayor J.J. Brindley being elected last November.
“J.J. is doing a good job,” City Administrator Terry Harrison said, adding that “he got thrown to the wolves after being in the office for less than a year when we had the cold weather event and some water issues we had to address.
“He is up here about every day; we communicate every day.”
Harrison said it isn’t a position someone is going to move into and know everything there is to know about the city, and that it will “take a learning curve, but he [Brindley] is on board, he is working hard, he is available, he is willing to talk to people, he is willing to learn.”
“I think people are going to be pleased with the job he is going to be able to do for the citizens of Pulaski,” Harrison said.
Other changes in employment with the city include some employees who have decided to retire — Pulaski Fire Department Chief Don Collins being one of them.
“We are always happy that people have had a long career with the city and are able to retire and enjoy life a little bit,” Harrison said, adding that “it is a difficult job market, but I’ve hired a couple of new people, and we are looking at hiring another one for the street and sanitation department.
“The City of Pulaski is a good place to work, we offer a competitive salary, we offer excellent benefits, we try to make it a place you enjoy coming to work every day.”
Harrison said a retiree had even come by that morning just to visit.
“We’ve got a lot of dedicated employees,” he said. “This morning it was about 30 degrees and those guys riding on the back of a garbage truck, my hats are off to them every day.
“Police services with everything going on in the country and the bad things that you hear; fortunately, you don’t hear about those things in Pulaski, but they are working 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”
Projects
Renovations to City Hall will be one of the city’s projects this year.
Harrison said the building will be receiving “a face lift.”
“A lot of people don’t even know where City Hall is,” he said, adding that this project should remedy that.
There are also plans for the construction of two sidewalk trails, Harrison said, with one a multimodal project that the state will be covering 95 percent of its construction and the city 5 percent.
He said the sidewalk will extend from the intersection of North First Street and Highway 31A and go up both sides of the highway to Mitchell Street, with the south side continuing on to Victoria Street.
There is also the TAP grant, Harrison said, adding that the city will be responsible for 30 percent of this sidewalk project that will go “from the downtown area, through the UT Southern Campus, over to College Street and go out and make a trailhead in front of the Elks Club.”
“Those are the biggest projects we are working on,” Harrison said.
He said another upcoming project will be street paving, and that will include $750,000 of city funds and about $300,000 from TDOT for state allocated funds.
“So, we are going to be doing, hopefully, over $1 million in street paving in the near future,” Harrison said.
He said the city has also entered into an agreement with UT Southern for tennis court projects.
“For them to be able to play tournaments in Pulaski, they’ve got to have six tennis courts at one facility,” Harrison said. “And our tennis courts need renovating, so we are going to go in and renovate our four existing courts.
“And then we will be building two additional courts over at Magazine Road Park which UT Southern will reimburse us for that expense.”
That “bid packet” will also include resurfacing the basketball court at W.D. Savage Park, and the tennis courts on the northern end of town will “be resurfaced and converted into basketball courts,” he said.
There will be “several water and sewer projects that will be happening this year,” Harrison said, adding that “a major renovation” at the water treatment plant has already been bid out.
He said funds through EDA and a Community Development Block Grant will go toward I&I (Inflow and Infiltration) work.
“That’s unwanted water that gets into your sewer system during high rain events,” Harrison said, adding that this work would “primarily be at Richland Creek” and will include “making sure all those manholes are tight and we aren’t getting water in our system down that way.”
He said another grant will be used at Industrial Park South to put in a booster pump to “get more water into the tank.”
Other water projects will include improvements at the wastewater treatment plant that will go out for bid this fall, Harrison said.
“All this was in plans for several years,” he said. “If we have a cold event again and we have this booster pump down there at the Southern Industrial Park, we will be able to better push water into that tank and that will help alleviate the problem.
“Also, some of the pumps at the water treatment plant, some of the big pumps are going to have variable speed drives put on them, and we think that will help us be able to push more water out into the system also.”
Appertain Building
The city acquired the Appertain property this past year, and Harrison, Brindley and the city council recently walked through it together.
Harrison said the previous owners “left a lot of stuff behind,” and a meeting will be held to discuss getting it cleared out.
Considering the age of the larger building on 8th Street, its low ceilings and the water damage, he said the land is more valuable than the building that is expected to be demolished.
“We’ll probably be looking at putting together a packet hopefully this year to demolish that building, and then we will have to see what’s the highest and best use for it for the community in the future,” Harrison said.
Strategic Plan
Vice Mayor Ricky Keith said “administrative roles with the potential need for adding a public works director and clearly defining all roles to support the work force and provide the best level of service to the citizens” was discussed during February’s strategic planning meeting.
Where to build has been the topic of many city council meetings and was not overlooked during this meeting as well.
“The City of Pulaski has many needs with aging infrastructure being addressed with annual capital improvements but also there is much potential,” Keith said. “We are in many ways the envy of surrounding towns and cities because of our financial stability, lower taxes and utility rates and our location.
“The challenges of sitting geographically in the lower Elk River Watershed leaves much of our land area in flood zones and will require creative solutions for growth,” he said. “Residential concepts will have to be evaluated for needs and options and how development can be encouraged and facilitated.”
Other items Keith said were discussed at the planning session included:
• Organizational structure and clear segregation of duties as required by the state.
• The possibilities of partnerships with UT Southern, the county government, economic development and private investors.
• Updating the municipal code with local ordinances, resolutions and the “ever-changing” TCA (Tennessee Code Annotated) state codes.
• Public interests from animal control, unkempt and abandoned properties, litter, public events/parades, drainage and information protocols for public awareness.
“The board of mayor and aldermen recognize the work ahead is not easy and will require hard conversations, courageous decisions and bold vision to prepare us for the years ahead,” Keith said. “Mayor Brindley is excited and ready to lead a strong team to what can be many victories for the City of Pulaski and all our citizens.”
Contact information for the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman can be found at Pulaski-TN.com.
