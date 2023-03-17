The tennis courts at Magazine Road Park are set for a major overhaul and expansion. A renovation of the four current courts is planned in conjunction with the construction of two new courts, thus bringing the total to six — the number required for the University of Tennessee Southern to host tournaments at the park. UT Southern will reimburse the city for the construction of the two additional courts. As part of the renovation, the four existing courts, which have significantly deteriorated, will be recapped. Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen