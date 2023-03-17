Despite rolling out two massive projects last year, progress continues at the Pulaski Parks and Recreation Department in 2023.

The department launched its brand new splash pad and dog park last summer with tremendous success. 

DSC_0013 web.jpg

The tennis courts at Magazine Road Park are set for a major overhaul and expansion. A renovation of the four current courts is planned in conjunction with the construction of two new courts, thus bringing the total to six — the number required for the University of Tennessee Southern to host tournaments at the park. UT Southern will reimburse the city for the construction of the two additional courts. As part of the renovation, the four existing courts, which have significantly deteriorated, will be recapped.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0032 web.jpg

The tennis courts at Magazine Road Park are set for a major overhaul and expansion. A renovation of the four current courts is planned in conjunction with the construction of two new courts, thus bringing the total to six — the number required for the University of Tennessee Southern to host tournaments at the park. UT Southern will reimburse the city for the construction of the two additional courts. As part of the renovation, the four existing courts, which have significantly deteriorated, will be recapped.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.