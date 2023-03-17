Despite rolling out two massive projects last year, progress continues at the Pulaski Parks and Recreation Department in 2023.
The department launched its brand new splash pad and dog park last summer with tremendous success.
This year, department officials said citizens will benefit from various upgrades to existing facilities, most notably renovations to the tennis courts at Magazine Road Park and a facility restructure at W.D. Savage Park.
“Last year was such a big year for us with those two projects,” Parks Director Lane Rose said. “We kind of just took a little while to sit back and catch our breath. We are excited about the things we have in store for our parks in the coming months and next year or two.”
With Magazine Road Park’s tennis courts continuing to crack, the facility is beyond the need for resurfacing and instead will need to be recapped instead.
The courts’ main tenant, the UT Southern tennis teams, was unable to schedule any home matches this spring due to concerns over the playing surface.
“You can only resurface the court so many times before it eventually needs to be recapped,” Rose said. “That is kind of the point where we are at out at Magazine Road Park. This will be a big project for us and is definitely a bigger undertaking than just a quick resurfacing.”
The timing of the project comes in conjunction with the announcement that two additional tennis courts will be added at Magazine Road Park, pushing the total number to six — the number required for UT Southern to host home tournaments.
Pickleball lines will also be placed down for community use.
On the other side of town, the little-used tennis courts at W.D. Savage Park are set to be replaced by a full-length basketball court.
“We saw that the community was not utilizing the tennis courts as much at W.D. Savage Park,” Rose said. “But often times, there would be a big crowd of kids gathering waiting to get on the basketball courts. This should hopefully be a better utilization of space and resources for the community.”
Nearly a year after its highly-anticipated launch, the department’s splash pad should be another popular destination for citizens looking to cool off this summer.
Additional shaded areas should allow more room for attendees to leave their items rather than on the benches primarily reserved for food and picnics.
Rose also added that while no coolers are allowed on the deck at the splash pad, patrons will be permitted to leave their coolers with park attendants.
“We had over 15,000 entries into the splash pad last summer,” Rose said. “There were several days where we hit max capacity. In many ways, last year was our test run. We saw what worked and what did not work. We were very pleased with the way the entire rollout went. We even have a few tweaks coming this year which we think will make the experience more enjoyable for everyone.”
Rose said that the department’s dog park, which also launched last summer, has seen continued use, especially during the last few weeks as temperatures have continued to rise.
In addition to exterior projects, the department’s Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) classes continue to be a big hit according to Program Coordinator Darlene Slinger.
“We have a lot of fun with our classes and activities for our older population. We have an impact-resistant floor inside of our main facility and make great use of that space. Our pickle ball and line dancing classes are very popular. We also offer times where people get together and play card games and dominoes. Our rook and dominoes games are especially competitive.”
The 333 E. College St. location continues to serve as a meeting space for Girl and Boy Scouts, local churches and other civic groups.
The park also remains a home for practice sessions for Special Olympics Giles County.
“We are very proud of the 13 different parks we service throughout the city,” Rose said. “Our preparations for another great summer are well underway, and we want to continue to give our community the best possible experience with our city parks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.