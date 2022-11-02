Pulaski will receive the 2022 TAP Grant for $1.48 million to include sidewalks to the east side of town.
This project will extend from the Pulaski Recreation Center to UT Southern’s East Campus, City Administrator Terry Harrison said during last week’s Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
“Just to be aware that we do have that grant,” Mayor Pat Ford said. “Of course, there is a long process in it, so be patient in that.”
According to Ford, other projects to improve sidewalks and walking trails around Pulaski are still in the approval stage.
“Unfortunately, it is taking a really long time,” Ford said of the West College Street project. “I think we have been talking about it a little over four years now. But it is still in process, it is still on the books to go and we do still have the money to do that.”
In other business during its regular session Oct. 25, the city council:
• Opened bids for sewer system improvements from John T. Hall for $2,305,022, Portland (Tenn.) Utilities for $2,756,290, Pipe Works Plus from Tullahoma for $2,621,494 and LTS Construction from Winchester for $1,979,215.
The board referred the bids to the city administrator and engineer to review with the authority to award.
• Approved a change order for work with the water treatment plant to include a $45,375 increase for an additional 55 feet of steel pipe.
• Heard the Civil War Trail marker for the United States Colored Troops at Cave Spring Heritage Plaza will be unveiled Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m.
• Approved parade permits for Mingle Jingle and Tree Lighting Dec. 1, Giles Chamber Christmas Parade for Dec. 10 with rain date for Dec. 14 and an amendment to the Trunk or Treat permit for Oct. 29.
• Held a public hearing and approved on second reading the annexation of property located on Elkton Pike.
• Approved acceptance of the University of Tennessee Southern tennis term sheet regarding the partnership with the tennis courts and to move forward with the project.
PES PILOT Agreement
With Pulaski Electric System (PES) expecting to begin its expansion of broadband next year, foregoing an increase on PES’s PILOT agreement for three-five years (the amount of time it is expected to take for PES to start making money from the broadband expansion) was discussed at Monday’s work session.
“We are a community, and the folks that live outside the city, they are part of our community, too,” Ford said, adding that the broadband expansion will benefit both citizens inside the city and a “great deal” of those within the county.
“In my opinion, I think the city, the county, the electric system, I think there needs to be a great partnership there to make sure that this broadband can be put all over our county here,” Ford said. “To make sure that every citizen of Giles County has access to broadband.
“I think it is that important at this point, especially with our school kids who take home Chromebooks and can’t use them.”
Ford said not increasing the PILOT would be a way to help make the expansion happen.
Others on the broad agreed it was time to “get it done.”
PES Chief Financial Officer Bobby Jones said it would take nearly three years for the company to start getting customers for the broadband service.
“Broadband is imperative to the success of our community,” Ford said, adding that if a proposal could be completed before Friday, the decision could go on next week’s agenda.
In other business during its work session Oct. 31, the city council:
• Heard an update on PES from Jones.
• Heard the work on the sewer system improvements was being awarded to the lowest bidder — LTS Construction from Winchester for $1,979,215.
“They have worked with the City of Pulaski before, and we’ve had good results,” Harrison said, adding that the company should be starting on that work soon.
