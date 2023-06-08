The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider on first reading the city’s 2023-24 budget next week.
The board will meet at noon Tuesday, June 13, at City Hall. The meeting will be presented on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube channel.
City Administrator Terry Harrison presented budget highlights to board members during this week’s work session.
Those highlights include:
• $750,000 in paving.
• 5 percent employee cost of living raises.
• Multiple sidewalk and multimodal grants.
• City Hall Renovations.
• A new bridge on Cleveland Street.
• Rehab courts at Magazine Road and W.D. Savage parks and build new tennis courts and pickle ball courts.
The budget also includes a Solid Waste Collection (garbage) rate increase of $3 per month for residential and $5 for commercial.
Water and Sewer rates are also increased in the 2023-24 budget. The minimum bill will increase by $3 and everything over the minimum will increase by 17 percent.
The budget calls for no property tax increase.
Other items potentially on the agenda for the board’s June 13 meeting include:
• Annexation of 1320 Riley Hill Road.
• Bid opening for City Hall renovations.
• Changes to the city’s sewer use ordinance.
Last meeting
During the board’s May 23 meeting, Alderman Jerry Bryant followed up on the city’s efforts to slow down speeders on Brindley Drive and West Morgan Street.
Bryant recalled that a group of residents in the neighborhood had submitted a petition for a speed bump on Brindley Drive, but the board decided to try lowering the speed limit and increasing patrols.
“According to those folks it hasn’t worked,” Bryant said. “So, I propose we put down a low hump speed bump on both Brindley Drive and West Morgan to try to slow down traffic.”
Mayor J.J. Brindley noted that the city tried to avoid the speed bump, but acknowledged that it will have to be done as a last resort.
“Citizens are concerned about this, and I think we need to act on it and do it,” Brindley said.
Bryant’s motion passed unanimously.
In other business during its May 23 meeting, the board:
• Approved on second reading an ordinance pulling all changes and additions to the city’s zoning ordinance into one ordinance for codification.
• Approved on second reading an ordinance removing a previous ordinance that allowed PES to operate a cable company.
