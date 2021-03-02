The Richland Raiders won their first postseason district championship since the 2012-13 season last week with a victory over Culleoka in the final.
Historically speaking, this bodes well for the Raiders (23-1) as that season also marked the team’s last trip to the state tournament when the squad lost by a single point in the semifinals in Murfreesboro.
RHS went on to take down East Robertson in the opening round of the region tournament and was scheduled to have hosted Houston County yesterday (Tuesday) with a trip to the region championship and a spot in sectionals on the line. Results from that contest were not available as of press time.
Richland 54
Mt. Pleasant 16
The Raiders posted their best defensive performance and largest margin of victory of the season in the district semifinals against Mt. Pleasant Feb. 23.
It was the eighth occasion this season in which Richland won a game by at least 30 points. Richland led start to finish in picking up the team’s third win of the season over the Tigers.
Mt. Pleasant looked sloppy offensively in the first half as Richland forced and took advantage of turnovers. Daniel Nicholson was active defensively in the opening quarter with three early baskets. Logan Helton sank a 3-pointer off a loose ball to make it 7-0 after only two minutes of game action.
Tyrell Randolph stole the ball and scored in transition before finding Jase Derryberry wide open for a 3-pointer on the next possession for a 17-4 lead with 1:14 remaining in the first. Derryberry’s second long range basket of the quarter capped a 14-0 run to end the opening quarter.
It was a fast-paced game in which Richland led by as many as 29 points in the first half when Helton found a clear path to the basket and threw down a demoralizing dunk. The Raiders led 54-11 when the final starter left the court midway through the fourth. Mt. Pleasant knocked down only six shots in total while scoring 13 points fewer than the team’s previous season low.
It was the beginning of an excellent week for Derryberry off the bench who could not miss from beyond the arc. The sophomore led all scorers from his reserve role with 16 points including four baskets from beyond the arc. Trey Luna scored 12 points. Nicholson added 11. Helton finished with 10. Randolph chipped in five.
Richland 56
Culleoka 47
Richland led virtually the entire contest, but saw a district team come with single digits of the Raiders for the first time this season in the championship February 25.
The Warriors are playing their best basketball as the postseason gets underway as the team has now won four of its last five games including the first round of the region tournament.
Free throw shooting and 3-point baskets proved pivotal as Richland finished 16-of-19 at the line and added six shots from downtown. Daniel Nicholson scored eight points in the first quarter capping the first frame with a 3-point basket as the Raiders led 17-9. Richland held to a 27-22 lead at halftime and 42-35 after three quarters. Richland finished 11-of-12 from the free throw line in the final quarter to pull out the victory with Tyrell Randolph also adding a late perimeter basket.
Nicholson scored 17 points to lead RHS. Trey Luna finished with 13. Randolph chipped in 10. Logan Helton finished with eight as did Jase Derryberry off the bench with two more 3-point baskets.
For Culleoka, Cooper Parks scored a game-high 18. Landon Andrews finished with 14.
Nicholson, Helton, Luna and Randolph were named to the all-district team for the Raiders.
Richland 62
East Robertson 40
The Raiders overcame a third quarter lull to advance past East Robertson in the opening round of the region tournament at Dwight Clark Gymnasium Feb. 27.
Richland picked up several steals defensively in the first half, but the Raiders were having trouble limiting drives off ball screens in the early going. The Indians led early, but a 7-0 run capped by a long 3-pointer from Jase Derryberry helped Richland pull ahead.
The second quarter was all RHS as the Raiders outscored the road team 22-4 in the quarter to pull ahead by 19 at halftime. Richland connected on seven 3-point baskets in the first half.
But Richland almost immediately surrendered its sizable advantage to start the third quarter with East Robertson going on a 10-0 run. The Indians held RHS to just six points in the third quarter and pulled as close as seven points.
But free throw shooting and Derryberry’s continued performance from the perimeter kept East Robertson at bay. Derryberry added his fifth and sixth 3-pointers in the final quarter, and Richland went 9-of-10 from the line in the quarter to push the lead to 20.
Derryberry led all scorers for the second time in the postseason with 18 points, all on perimeter baskets. Derryberry finished the week with 42 points off the bench in three games with 12 shots from long range. Richland concluded the night 21-of-27 from the free throw line.
Trey Luna tied for a game-high with 18 points of his own. Daniel Nicholson scored 12. Logan Helton contributed nine points. Tyrell Randolph finished with five.
For East Robertson, Daniel Iwanowski scored 13 points. Alex Patterson chipped in 11.
