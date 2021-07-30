With the expected growth of the community and future surplus of students in the area, these newcomers are going to need a place to live as they make Pulaski their home.
Housing availability may increase with the rezoning of property located at 1936 Elkton Pike that was recently annexed into the city and was proposed to be a mixture of residential and commercial property at the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission’s meeting last week.
“All property when it is annexed into the city by our zoning ordinance comes in as R1, and then the planning commission recommends a rezoning of that property to the intended use as to what you all think is appropriate,” City Administrator Terry Harrison said, adding that the recommendation then goes to the city council and has to be passed as an ordinance after two readings and a public hearing.
Harrison said portions of the property need to be rezoned to R4 for high density, which includes multifamily, some to be C3 commercial with the possibility of residential upstairs and another area being R3 for single family residential with some having larger lots than others — 10,000 square feet or larger.
“It’s a great project,” Mayor Pat Ford said. “Exactly what this community needs.”
The commission approved to recommend the rezoning of this property to the city council as proposed.
Dunkin’ is Coming
The commission approved the site plat as submitted by Dunkin’ and Company at the former Krystal’s site. The old building is to be torn down.
In other business during its meeting July 22, the commission:
• Welcomed Kathy Pigg who now serves on the commission.
• Approved the recommendation to rezone 225 E. Grigsby St. to residential after the owner of the home was approved for a THDA home grant. The house was torn down and another will be built in its place, but the existing lot is zoned as commercial.
• Approved to accept the minor subdivision plats as submitted in Industrial Park for Lot 15 and 11.
