More than 300 people gathered on North First Street in Pulaski Saturday to witness and celebrate the unveiling of a monument to the United States Colored Troops who mustered here during the Civil War.
It is a contribution to the cause of freedom that many of those involved in making the June 17 celebration happen didn’t know about until just a few years ago, but the significance of the more than 2,400 troops who camped on Fort Hill, above where the statue now stands, will be forgotten in Pulaski no longer.
It was a day of recognizing the efforts of those involved, the catalyst for the monument, how it came to be and what it stands for, but ultimately it was a declaration that people of Pulaski and Giles County are dedicated to building up, not tearing down.
Janice Marks Tucker, co-chair of the Community Advisory Committee on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment (CACIRA) that spearheaded and organized the effort to have the statue created and placed at Cave Spring Heritage Plaza on North First Street in Pulaski, acknowledged that the journey to June 17, 2023, started more than two-and-a-half years ago.
“What Pulaski is doing today is a beacon, a light to shine for the world to see, that we do not have to tear down, we do not have to take away the history of our people,” Tucker said. “We need to honor it. We are the light.”
It was during the trouble and strife of 2020 when CACIRA was created in response to local protests that mirrored what was happening in communities across the country. Statue artist Pamela Sue Keller acknowledged that being chosen to create the monument was an answer to her prayers at the time.
“We were all praying a lot, and we all wanted to use our gifts and talents to help and to move forward positively,” Keller said. “I prayed for open and humble hands to magnify the good and helpful acts of people who had not yet been recognized in bronze.”
CACIRA member and Pulaski Vice Mayor Ricky Keith recognized the significance of the USCT and the place where the statue is located. Keith recalled that the USCT 110th and 111th regiments, more than 2,400 troops, camped on Fort Hill in Pulaski and were involved in defending the railroad from Nashville to Birmingham with some fighting in the Battle of Nashville.
“This is one of the most significant endeavors I have ever gotten to be part of in my whole life,” Keith said, acknowledging that three years ago he knew nothing of the USCT. “It stretches so far back and can have implications so far forward for not only our community but I know there are communities around us that are watching us today. I know that the state of Tennessee is watching, and I hope beyond that.”
Thanking the work of so many local officials and CACIRA members, Keith explained that the USCT statue is the centerpiece in what is expected to be memorials to educators, doctors and others who have made significant contributions to the African American community and the Pulaski and Giles County community as a whole.
“We’ve had a dark history, but the sun shines today and it will shine brightly as we keep our eyes on the prize moving forward,” Keith said. “As we build up and not tear down, we’re going to fill in the gaps. I truly wish that every outsider, outside Pulaski and Giles County would come here. They would come here and see our community and see what it truly is. Don’t take Google’s word for it anymore.”
A group of African American Civil War re-enactors presented history, song and poetry for the event. Norm Hill, a veteran from Murfreesboro, made the point to remind those in the crowd that the USCT were veterans of the same Army and U.S. military that serves today.
Hill said more than 186,000 U.S. Colored Troops served across the country, with the designation coming as part of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Re-enactor Gary Burke led the crowd in song then presented a poem he had written about the “Men of Blue.”
An excerpt from the poem reads:
“Your faith and convictions sustained you through the woes of slavery,
To die on the battlefield displaying ultimate bravery,
Men of Blue.”
Cited as the benefactor and impetus behind the effort to recognize the USCT, Vivian Sims too said she had no idea of their contribution, but when she found out Sims said she made it her mission to make sure everyone knows.
“The only reason they joined the Union Army was for the freedom of all the slaves forever,” Sims said. “Nobody knows that, even today. It has to change.”
Sims recognized many from CACIRA and local government who came alongside and helped her with her mission. She recognized Derrick Coffey II whose face was used as a model for the soldier on the monument.
“The statue has been named Resurrection of Valor,” Sims revealed. “Valor means bravery. Resurrection means to turn things around, turn society around, turn people around, let them look at a different reason to be alive and do different things with their lives.”
Sims thanked God for giving her the opportunity, finances and people to work with her. She recalled finding out about the darker aspects of Pulaski’s history after she had married her husband, the late Henry Sims, and wondering if this was where she wanted to be.
“I found out this was the best place in the world I could live,” Sims said. “I don’t want to be any place else, ever. All of you make me who and what I am, helped me to accomplish the things I’ve accomplished.”
As the statue was unveiled, Sims said she believes the USCT soldier reaching out to the young African American boy is telling the boy he can be anything he wants to be and do anything he wants to do.
Acknowledging that everyone interprets the scene in their own way, Tucker emphasized, “When I see this soldier talking to this young man, I see him saying ‘Look young man, look what I did for you, look what I fought for so you could be free.’”
Saturday’s unveiling was preceded June 16 by a Resurrection Celebration at the Greater Richland Creek Missionary Baptist Association Building.
Following the unveiling the celebration moved to W.D. Savage Park on Thomas Street.
A video of the USCT unveiling ceremony is available to view in its entirety on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube channel.
