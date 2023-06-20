DSC_0400 web.jpg

Members of the Community Advisory Committee on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment (CACIRA) celebrate the newly unveiled statue created by artist Pamela Sue Keller (kneeling) honoring the United States Colored Troops who served in Pulaski during the Civil War.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

More than 300 people gathered on North First Street in Pulaski Saturday to witness and celebrate the unveiling of a monument to the United States Colored Troops who mustered here during the Civil War.

It is a contribution to the cause of freedom that many of those involved in making the June 17 celebration happen didn’t know about until just a few years ago, but the significance of the more than 2,400 troops who camped on Fort Hill, above where the statue now stands, will be forgotten in Pulaski no longer.

DSC_0421 web.jpg

Artist Pamela Sue Keller and Derrick Coffey II pose alongside the newly unveiled statue honoring the United States Colored Troops who served in Pulaski during the Civil War.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0387 web.jpg

Gary Burke, a member of a Civil War re-enactment group, leads the crowd in song and shares a poem he wrote about the “Men of Blue.”   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0215 web.jpg

The driving force behind the move to honor the USCT is Pulaski’s Vivian Sims.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0116 web.jpg

Members of the Temple of Praise Choir provide inspirational music to the ceremony celebrating the unveiling of the United States Colored Troops statue Saturday.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

