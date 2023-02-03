Pulaski Police continue to investigate a shooting last week, that left one man injured.
PPD Investigator Ryan Southerland said city patrol units responded to shots fired around the area of 1038 West Morgan Street, off of Mill Street, around 6:52 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Officers reported arriving to find a 31-year-old male victim had been shot in the shoulder.
The victim was taken to the old Timken building on Kathleen Drive, where he was taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Southerland said the victim is in critical but stable condition.
Authorities declined to identify the victim, and Southerland said arrests in the shooting are expected soon.
Investigator Jordan Ramsey is in charge of the investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Pulaski Police Department at 424-4404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.