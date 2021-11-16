The consideration of lowering the speed limit on Highway 31 South from 55 miles per hour to possibly 45 was discussed during the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s work session this week.
The speed limit change is per TDOT requirements so a five-lot subdivision can be developed “below where the motel is…on the left-hand side of the road,” City Administrator Terry Harrison said.
“TDOT has all these requirements for driveway connections and part of it has to do with the site,” Harrison said. “Since it is at the crest of the hill, we’ve been told due to the speed limit being 55 right there, they wouldn’t approve a driveway connection for other than a single family there.”
Harrison said the speed limit could be lowered if the city agreed to do a speed study, and Chief of Police John Dickey contacted MTAS who said they would do the study for free.
“I say let’s get the study back and let’s take a look at what they suggest us do,” Mayor Pat Ford said.
Mayor Appointments
Ford said there are three Historic Zoning Commission appointments that are set to be filled.
Rich Woolard and Margaret Campbell would like to be reappointed and Ford said he would like for them to be as well, adding that Elaine Hickman has asked to “step back from that.”
Ford said he would like for Georgeann Blackburn to fill that spot.
There are two open appointments on the Board of Zoning Appeals. Hardin Franklin would like to be reappointed and Ford said he would like that as well.
There is another open position that still needs to be filled on that board and suggestions would be appreciated, Ford added.
The city council will vote on these appointments at next week’s regular session.
Fire Contracts
Since the Pulaski Fire Department is now working with Giles County Fire and Rescue through mutual aid, the city council decided during the Nov. 9 regular session that the fire contracts will no longer be necessary for those living outside city limits.
Previously with fire contracts, PFD would respond to those houses without being asked to assist by GCFR but would charge $1,000 to the resident.
The city will no longer issue these fire contracts as now GCFR will request PFD’s assistance if needed.
For those contracts that have not run out, PFD will still go to those houses as a priority but will not issue the previous $1,000 charge.
Christmas Bonuses
During last week’s regular session, the board approved a $225 Christmas bonus for city employees.
Alderman Hardin Franklin had requested the bonus go up this year from $200 to $225 during the last work session.
“Merry Christmas to them all,” Franklin said.
“And a Happy New Year,” Alderman Jerry Bryant added.
Harrison said many city employees do not get the recognition they deserve.
“A lot of people don’t know the long hours they put in,” Harrison added.
During its regular session Nov. 9, the city council:
• Approved a parade permit for Ed Carter/Couch Potato 5k for Saturday, Nov. 27.
• Approved Sarah Reese to the PES Power Board to fill Scott Newton’s vacant spot.
• Approved reappointment of Robert Bee to the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission.
• Approved an appropriation of $6,500 for Geotech work on the city’s recently purchased 24.88-acre tract on Mines Road.
This will include drilling eight to 12 holes to check the bearing capacity of the land.
In other business during its work session Nov. 15, the board:
• Heard that some residents on Dollar Hollow Road would like to be annexed into the city and offered city services.
• Heard there has been a request for the city to install lights at the soccer field so the schools and possibly adult leagues could play there after dark.
The board decided to look into estimated cost, grants and other avenues.
The city council next meets at City Hall in regular session Tuesday, Nov. 23, at noon.
