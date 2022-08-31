Cows Freed, Suspect Corralled
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One person is in custody and one bull remains on the loose after the cattle at the Stockyard in Pulaski were released Tuesday morning.
Pulaski Police Department Lt. Kenneth Bass said at least 50 head of cattle were released at approximatley 4:45 a.m. Tuesday and dispersed throughout the city.
The cattle were located as far as West Washington Street near Keestone and along Magazine Road near Maplewood Cemetery, according to Bass, who said at 2 p.m. Wednesday that he believed all of the cattle had been rounded up except one bull that remained on the run.
At some point after the cows were released police were called to the Coke plant on West College Street where, according to Bass, they found Brian Valentine had broken into the building and broken some windows. Bass said Valentine admitted to releasing the cattle.
Valentine remains in the Giles County Jail charged with two counts of vandalism, disorderly conduct and burglary. His court date is set for Sept. 8.
The cattle did some damage to citizens’ vehicles in the parking lot of the Pulaski Water Department, Bass said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.