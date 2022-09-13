Certain professionals can perform the duties/responsibilities of many roles and/or positions. One such person was discussed during last week’s Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
The discussion, requested by Alderman Hardin Franklin, included City Administrator Terry Harrison also serving as the city’s building inspector.
Mayor Pat Ford and Alderman Jerry Bryant said they have been pleased with Harrison’s work as a building inspector.
Franklin asked if there was accountability with both positions being held by the same person.
“I don’t really care what y’all do,” Harrison said, adding that it is the board’s decision.
He did, however, clarify some information.
“If you look at the building code, the checks and balance on a building inspector is not the city administrator, it’s the Board of Zoning Appeals,” Harrison said. “If someone objects to a decision the building inspector makes — interpretation of the code or whatever, their remedy is to go to the Board of Zoning Appeals.”
The city council discussed that the recent amendment to the zoning ordinance was because the definition of what constituted a residence was previously missing and thus caused confusion.
The board also recognized that the issues recently brought before the city council were done illegally without permission ahead of construction.
“So back to your original point, Mr. Franklin — you said, ‘Is there accountability?’” Ford said. “And my answer to that is ‘yes, there is.’
“There is accountability in place right now.”
The topic then shifted to Harrison’s retirement, and Franklin asked if the city should be preparing for that.
Alderman Randy Massey said Chief of Police John Dickey has been “taking all the appropriate steps to becoming a building inspector.”
“I believe he will make a very good one, once he’s finished all the requirements it takes to be a building inspector,” Massey said. “We’ll have a building inspector in place.”
Harrison said he has been meeting with MTAS consultants and doing “what I think is leading you in the right direction so when the time comes that I leave that you will have things in place.”
“I’m trying to lay the groundwork to bring that information to y’all and say, ‘Here it is, what do you want to do?’” Harrison said, adding that he has been talking about the need for this to be done for more than a year now.
“I’m not trying to say I’m getting ready to leave anytime soon,” he said. “I’m just saying for the betterment of this community in the future these things need to be talked through and worked through.”
Ford said the city has been restructuring how some things are done at city hall and putting in a plan of succession over the past two years. That effort has included eliminating some positions, combining some responsibilities and hiring new employees.
“Mr. Harrison has saved the city a lot of money, a lot of money when it comes to the positions that he’s held…” Ford said, adding that the city has been able to do a lot of things because of that.
Ford suggested that the board not move too quickly, but develop a succession plan.
“I doubt that there is anybody in Giles County that has the number of certifications needed to fill those roles right now,” Alderman Ricky Keith said, adding that there are six certifications in building inspection alone.
“This is not to remove Terry,” Franklin said. “This is to put it out there for everybody to discuss.
“And once it is out there, not only do we know… but the community at large knows that this is coming.”
Franklin said the discussion would give others in the community a chance to prepare if they have interests.
Harrison said he would like to inform the public that there is a shortage of building inspectors in Tennessee and the United States, and for anyone who is interested, to contact the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy for information on how to become certified.
Tennessee Emergency Broadband Grant
The board received an update from Pulaski Electric System (PES) CEO Scott Newton including that PES will be awarded $33 million from the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Grant.
This is a grant the company had previously been told they did not qualify for and would not receive, he said.
Newton said PES will provide $9.9 million for this 70/30 percent match, and $3.5 million of that was already approved to be appropriated from the
county.
In other business during its meeting Sept. 6, the city council:
• Heard an update from Dickey about a request for a speed bump on Highland.
He said a speed study from both east and westbound traffic had been conducted.
Statistics included a seven-day total of traffic going east being 401 vehicles, an average of 57 vehicles each day, with one car driving between 26-30 miles per hour (mph) and two between 31-35 mph. Dickey added that all other vehicles were averaging around 15, 16, 18 mph.
Traffic coming from the other side was said to have had comparable statistics.
He said there was not a police presence in the area during the study as to not “skew the numbers,” and he also pointed out that as narrow as that road is and how close the houses are to it, it can seem like the vehicles are traveling faster than what they are.
“If you have a car even traveling 30 miles per hour, it looks like you are doing 60,” Dickey said.
He said he would present the information to the requestee of the speed bump.
• Heard a recommendation from the City Hall renovation architect suggesting Brindley Construction LLC for the job.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will next meet for a work session at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at City Hall.
