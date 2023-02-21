Two Pulaski men face multiple charges in connection with a late January shooting.
J’dyn Young, 22, and Trayton Coffey, 21, were taken into custody earlier this month and remain in the Giles County Jail awaiting a Feb. 27 court date.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Two Pulaski men face multiple charges in connection with a late January shooting.
J’dyn Young, 22, and Trayton Coffey, 21, were taken into custody earlier this month and remain in the Giles County Jail awaiting a Feb. 27 court date.
Both men face attempted second-degree murder and unlawful carrying of a weapon charges. Young is also charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment (serious injury or use of a deadly weapon). Coffey is also charged with simple possession/casual exchange and violation of Circuit Court probation.
According to Pulaski Police, the charges against Young and Coffey stem from a Jan. 27 shooting that
left one man injured.
PPD Investigator Ryan Southerland said city patrol units responded to shots fired around the area of 1038 W. Morgan St., off of Mill Street, on the evening of Jan. 27.
Officers reported arriving at the scene to find a 31-year-old male victim, who has not been identified, shot in the shoulder.
The victim was taken to the old Timken building on Kathleen Drive and transferred to a helicopter for transport to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Investigator Jordan Ramsey is in charge of the ongoing investigation, which she said this week could involve more arrests.
Anyone with information can call the Pulaski Police Department at 424-4404.
Publisher
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.