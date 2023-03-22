City Council Preview

Lowering the speed limits and increasing penalties was the consensus opinion among members of the Pulaski Board of Mayor Aldermen concerning speeding on two neighborhood streets.

At the city council’s March 6 work session residents of Brindley Drive spoke and presented 13 signatures from their neighbors concerning the placement of speed bumps on their street to slow down speeders who they say are driving dangerously.

