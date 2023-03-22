Lowering the speed limits and increasing penalties was the consensus opinion among members of the Pulaski Board of Mayor Aldermen concerning speeding on two neighborhood streets.
At the city council’s March 6 work session residents of Brindley Drive spoke and presented 13 signatures from their neighbors concerning the placement of speed bumps on their street to slow down speeders who they say are driving dangerously.
After hearing their concerns, the city council heard from Alderman Jerry Bryant and Chief of Police John Dickey at its March 14 regular meeting concerning a recommendation to deal with the speeding problem without putting impediments in the roadway.
Bryant, who also lives in the Green Acres area said it makes more sense to lower the speed limit on Brindley Drive and a parallel street, Morgan Street, to around 25 mph and possibly find a way to double the fines or increase the penalty for violating the speed.
“Going up and down that street at 40 mph is too fast,” Bryant said. “If we lower it to 20 or 25 mph, they’ll drive 30-35, according to Chief Dickey. I’d rather do that than put up three speed bumps.”
Dickey said he too is opposed to putting speed bumps up that would impede even those who are driving the speed limit.
“If you lower the speed limit to 20-25, you’re not going to put a burden on people already following the law,” Dickey said, noting that the city is not allowed to charge double fines but can implement a state law that involves drivers to take due care on the road, which could bring harsher penalties for violators.
Alderman Ricky Keith asked if the speeds in all residential areas should be lowered for the same reasons.
It was noted that a uniform change across the city would need to be done in sections and would require time.
“Let us concentrate on Brindley and Morgan, the problem areas, then move on to something else,” Dickey said.
No action was taken during the March 14 meeting, but the issue is expected to come back up soon.
In other business during its March 14 regular meeting, the city council:
• Approved parade permits for the Trent Holt 5K (May 13) and UT Southern End of Class Celebration (April 26).
• Authorized the filing of grant applications for the Pulaski Fire Department for equipment and safety items. The grants require no matching funds.
• Authorized entering into a contract with Lyle Cook Martin Architects for fees related to the renovation of the facade at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.