UT Southern continues to seek growth opportunities that fit within the infrastructure available as the school approaches the second anniversary of its transition to a University of Tennessee System school from Martin Methodist College.
UT Southern Chancellor Dr. Linda Martin spoke to the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen earlier this month, highlighting how the school is planning and gauging its growth.
Last fall UT Southern welcomed 934 students to its campus. This fall the goal is to have 1,000 students enrolled. At its highest, Martin Methodist had just over 1,100 students, which Martin said is a tipping point as far as current on-campus infrastructure is concerned.
A point of pride for UTS over the past year has been an 11.8 percent increase in student retention. Martin said she has never seen that kind of increase from year to year.
UT Southern is currently in the process of developing a strategic plan that Martin said would soon be included in a master plan for the school.
In the meantime, facilities upgrades that are or soon to be underway include a lot of things the people don’t see, including HVAC, windows, electric and plumbing.
One area of focus for this work, Martin said, is in student housing where the improvements are meant to enhance the student experience at UTS.
At the forefront of everything concerning growth is security and safety, Martin stressed, adding the University of Tennessee System security is conducting an audit to help understand what is needed.
Pulaski Chief of Police John Dickey added to Martin’s comments on safety and security, letting her and the board know that his department is seeking out and receiving information and resources from the school in order to be familiar with the school and its buildings in case of an emergency.
As all of this is ongoing, UT Southern continues to seek out opportunities to grow its academic programs, including an area specifically mentioned by Martin, agriculture. She said an agriculture pipeline program with other UT System schools is something UT Southern is collaborating on.
Martin’s comments were at a city council work session in early April. The Pulaski BOMA met in regular session April 11. That meeting is available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
In other business from the April 11 meeting, the board:
• Gave the mayor and city administrator the authority to negotiate terms of a contract with a company looking to lease 20 acres at the Abernathy Field Airport to serve as the center of its helicopter rescue training service, including housing a $2.5 million helicopter simulator in their plans for the property.
• Approved a parade permit for the April 29 GCHS Prom walkout at the Giles County Courthouse.
• Approved a parade permit for the Boys and Girls Club of Pulaski for Sept. 30 for the annual Touch-A-Truck.
• Approved a $209,200 change order to upgrades at the Pulaski Water Department. The change order includes adding controls to allow for remote access to equipment that allows for better operation of the system.
• Welcomed new Pulaski Fire Department employee Jimmy Rogers.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s next regular session is scheduled for noon Tuesday, April 25, at Pulaski City Hall. The meeting will be presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
