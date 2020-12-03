Address Markers Dec 3, 2020 Dec 3, 2020 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Giles County Fire and Rescue’s Anthony Hill station is selling and installing address makers as a fund-raiser.Cost is $30.For more information, call James Johnson at 931-205-2334. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Giles County Fire And Rescue Gcfr Fund-raiser Address Markers × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest COVID-19 Daily Update — Dec. 3 Literary Club Dedicates 'Little Free Library' Lynnville Focuses on Health, Safety Giles Needs 8 TN Promise Mentors By Tomorrow Letter: ‘A Steadfast Warrior in the Eradication of Ignorance’ Mingle and Jingle on the Square Tonight! This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Tammy Edwards COVID-19 Daily Update — Dec. 2 RHS Girls Sneak by GCHS in Fourth Quarter Thriller GCHS Girls Drop Home Opener to Lawrence County Obituaries Tom Ed Bondurant Updated 11 hrs ago Rubert Felton Smith Updated 11 hrs ago Millian Marie Cox Updated 11 hrs ago James David Tomerlin Updated 13 hrs ago Statewide Public Notices Featured Classifieds featured B & L HOME IMPROVEMENTS featured Apartments for Rent Today's e-Edition Dec. 2, 2020 Dec. 2, 2020 Upcoming Events Dec 4 Teen Virtual Tabletop Fri, Dec 4, 2020 Dec 7 GCPL CODE CLUB - BETAS Mon, Dec 7, 2020 Dec 7 Veterans Alliance Mon, Dec 7, 2020 Dec 7 Primary Purpose AA Mon, Dec 7, 2020 Dec 8 Giles County Honor Guard Tue, Dec 8, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCOVID-19 Daily Update — Dec. 2COVID-19 Daily Update — Nov. 30COVID-19 Daily Update — Nov. 29COVID-19 Daily Update — Dec. 1COVID-19 Daily Update — Nov. 28COVID-19 Daily Update — Dec. 3School System Offers Free Food for All ChildrenThis Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Tammy EdwardsMingle and Jingle on the Square Tonight!James Edwin McRee Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
