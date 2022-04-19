Giles Youth Leadership is collecting donations to benefit the Giles County Animal Shelter.
Needed items include: dog treats, nylabones, dog and puppy food, blankets, peanut butter (no xylitol, such as pb2), leashes, bandanas, collars, towels, toys (no stuffing), flea and tick medications, kong toys, kong pasta.
Donation drop-off sites are: First National Bank, First Farmers and Merchant Bank, Giles County High School, Giles County Chamber and Giles County Co-Op in Lynville and Pulaski.
