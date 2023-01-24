Are You Handy With Tools? Jan 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STAAR Theatre is looking for handy folks to help design and build sets.Basic carpentry skills required.For more information, email Tammy Pierchoski, [email protected]. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest State Senate Update: State Legislature Sets Stage for 113th General Assembly in Organizational Session Lynnville Reconsiders Annual Decorating Contest Faith Over Facts Youth Basketball Recognized at UT Southern Doubleheader Minor Hill Discusses Library, Park Improvements Opinion: Biden’s Open Border Is Not Compassionate or Humane RHS Seeks Hall of Fame Nominations MRMC Surgeon Utilize New Ankle Replacement Procedure Historical Society’s Quarterly Program Set for Sunday Reeves Drug Store Celebrates Reeves Drug Appreciation Month Raiders Cruise Past Santa Fe, Improve to 3-0 in District PCL 1 is on Mixlr PCL 2 is on Mixlr Obituaries James Douglas Wooley Updated Jan 20, 2023 Sandra Kaye Greene Wells Updated Jan 20, 2023 Dorothy Marjean Rhoubin Updated Jan 18, 2023 Alice Gelinas Moriarty Updated Jan 18, 2023 Statewide Public Notices Today's e-Edition January 18, 2023 January 18, 2023 Special Edition Christmas Greetings 2022 Christmas Greetings 2022 Upcoming Events Jan 24 January Art Display Tue, Jan 24, 2023 Jan 25 January Art Display Wed, Jan 25, 2023 Jan 25 Ask a Librarian Returns Wed, Jan 25, 2023 Jan 26 January Art Display Thu, Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26 Lego Club Thu, Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26 Free Hot Meal Thu, Jan 26, 2023
