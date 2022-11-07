Bethel Christmas Parade Nov 7, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Second Annual Bethel Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, from the corner of Alsup and Turner roads.To Participate, call Riley Seibert, 363-0724. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Transload Facility Looks to Add Land City Council to Meet Tuesday State Senate Update: Report Highlights Tennessee Workforce Alignment Accomplishments, Goals Raiders Suffer Heartbreaking Playoff Loss Bobcats Run Wild in Playoff Opener Giles County Voters Can Trust in the Integrity of Their Elections Fight Flu '22: GC Health Department Offering Free Flu Shots Wednesday Law Enforcement Committee Discusses Responsibilities PES Prepares to Begin Broadband Grant Work Mike's Life: Turning 50: ‘Sure Beats the Alternative’ PCL 1 is on Mixlr PCL 2 is on Mixlr Obituaries Pamela Kaye Dickey Burgess Updated Nov 5, 2022 Glenn Harold Dean Smith Updated Nov 5, 2022 Jesse Wade McGill Updated Nov 3, 2022 David Wayne Beddingfield Updated Oct 31, 2022 Statewide Public Notices Today's e-Edition November 2, 2022 November 2, 2022 Special Edition Breast Cancer Awareness 2022 Breast Cancer Awareness 2022 Upcoming Events Nov 8 GIles NAACP Election Tue, Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8 Giles County Honor Guard Tue, Nov 8, 2022 Nov 9 GIles NAACP Election Wed, Nov 9, 2022 Nov 9 Ask a Librarian Returns Wed, Nov 9, 2022 Nov 10 GIles NAACP Election Thu, Nov 10, 2022 Nov 10 Lego Club Thu, Nov 10, 2022
