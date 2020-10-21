Community RFD Oct 21, 2020 Oct 21, 2020 Updated 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Community Rural Food Delivery needs volunteers!Come join your fellow citizens to help our community.For more information, call Duncan Regen at 309-0294. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Board Discusses Advisory Council Formation, Traffic Calming Commission Changes Fee Office Accounting COVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 21 This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Shannon Neely Richland School Names September Students of the Month Bobcats See Return of Key Offensive Players Pulaski Stockyard Cattle Market Report — Oct. 20 COVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 20 Giles Experiences Record-Setting Early Voting Friday Fire Results in Total Loss Obituaries Debra J. Brooks Updated Oct 17, 2020 Mary Frances Breeding Updated Oct 17, 2020 Margaret Linda Brown Updated Oct 17, 2020 Leslie Don Williams Updated Oct 16, 2020 Statewide Public Notices Featured Classifieds featured Apartments for Rent featured B & L HOME IMPROVEMENTS Today's e-Edition October 21, 2020 October 21, 2020 Upcoming Events Oct 21 Teen Virtual Tabletop Wed, Oct 21, 2020 Oct 22 Free Hot Meal Thu, Oct 22, 2020 Oct 22 Primary Purpose AA Thu, Oct 22, 2020 Oct 23 Teen Virtual Tabletop Fri, Oct 23, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCOVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 19COVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 17COVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 18COVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 15COVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 16Mobile Boutique Celebrates Grand OpeningCOVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 20Giles Experiences Record-Setting Early VotingCOVID-19 Daily Update — Oct. 14Debra J. Brooks Images Videos CommentedCOVID-19 Daily Update — Sept. 28 (2) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
