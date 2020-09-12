The Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will launch a series of Tennessee Senior Law Alliance free legal phone clinics for seniors beginning Sept. 25.
These clinics are dedicated to helping seniors with the specific civil legal issues they face, such as accessing health care or SNAP benefits, securing and maintaining safe housing or estate planning.
The bi-weekly clinics will take place over the telephone, unless a video call is preferred.
Seniors should call 615-780-7110 in advance to speak with a paralegal, who can collect preliminary information and inform them when to expect a call.
