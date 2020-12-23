The Giles County Public Library has returned to curbside services-only, until further notice.
To use curbside service, call the library or visit gilescountylibrary.org to search the catalog and request your materials. Call the library again when you arrive for pick-up.
Computers will be available by appointment. Curbside printing and faxing services are also available. Call the library at 363-2720 for details.
