The Giles County Historical Society is in need of volunteers to fill shifts of three-four hours in the Research Room and Museum located inside the Giles County Public Library.
Times include weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
This is also a great opportunity to learn about Giles County’s history and do research on your own family history.
For more information, call John Lancaster at 363-2720.
