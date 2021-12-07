The Giles County Public Library’s January Adult Craft Event will be a take and make.
Choose between two kits — a 5x5 canvas and paints or clay and paints.
Create your art and return it by Jan. 24, for the Library’s Art Show which will run through February.
Reserve your choice of kit beginning Dec. 20; they will be available to pick up by Jan. 3, 2022.
Call 363-2720 to register or for more information.
