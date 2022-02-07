The Giles County Public Library is accepting quilts for its Quilt Show during the month of March.
Quilts will be accepted beginning Feb. 14; call the library to arrange drop-off.
Also, currently on display at the library and up for silent auction throughout March is a quilt created and donated by the Quirky Quilters to the library as a fund-raiser.
