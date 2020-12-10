A benefit will be held for Giles County Fire and Rescue volunteer Dennis Russell (RS29) including a raffle, silent auction and the sale of T-shirts.
Benefit information can be found on the Dennis Russell Benefit Facebook page. A silent auction will be held through the Facebook page between Dec. 21-Jan. 9. The raffle will take place Feb. 5 and tickets will be sold by GCFR volunteers.
A benefit account has been setup at First National Bank for those who would like to make further donations.
