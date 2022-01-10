Wolf Gap’s walking trails and picnic areas are open to the public seven days a week from 10 a.m.-dusk.
The Education Center’s free local history exhibits are open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays, noon-4 p.m.
Learn more at wolfgaptn.com or call 931-292-3733.
