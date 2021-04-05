Giles County increased to 3,882 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 5, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,733 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 51.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,540, up from 22,458.
Giles County has had 108 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,717 positive, 28,798 negative, 5,571 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,264 positive, 17,364 negative, 4,155 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,050 positive, 22,689 negative, 3,945 inactive, 57 fatalities; and Maury — 12,790 positive, 72,135 negative, 12,403 inactive, 162 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 817,022 total cases, 6,505,031 negative tests, 11,929 fatalities and 792,086 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 30,755,089 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 555,273 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 131,593,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,856,632 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.