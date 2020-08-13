Giles County increased to 402 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Aug. 13, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 245 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 5,513, up from 5,380.
Thirteen fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 144.
Twenty-seven Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, five staff members have tested positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 29 residents and 22 employees have tested positive. Six resident deaths have been reported. Twenty residents and all 22 employees have now recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 613 positive, 6,758 negative, 338 recovered, seven fatalities; Lincoln — 325 positive, 4,693 negative, 182 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 325 positive, 5,015 negative, 181 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,329 positive, 13,648 negative, 771 recovered, nine fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 128,511 total cases, 1,633,721 negative tests, 1,313 fatalities and 89,151 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 5,240,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 166,971 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 20,739,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 751,887 deaths.
—Staff Reports
