Giles County increased to 2,517 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, today, Dec. 26, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 1,925 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Sixty fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 532.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 17,871, up from 17,600.
Eighty-four Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported one new staff COVID case at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Dec. 4.
TDH first reported two new clusters of cases at Pulaski facilities Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook has 36 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports six resident deaths.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with three positive residents and 10 positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 4,243 positive, 22,408 negative, 3,603 inactive, 55 fatalities; Lincoln — 3,130 positive, 13,810 negative, 2,582 inactive, 31 fatalities; Marshall — 2,723 positive, 18,633 negative, 2,272 inactive, 28 fatalities; and Maury — 8,900 positive, 56,409 negative, 7,685 inactive, 100 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 560,892 total cases, 4,908,413 negative tests, 6,443 fatalities and 476,700 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 18,978,059 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 331,902 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 80,317,820 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,756,921 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.