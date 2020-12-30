Giles County increased to 2,599 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of today, Dec. 30, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 2,068 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Sixty fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 471.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 18,014, up from 17,963.
Eighty-six Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported one new staff COVID case at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Dec. 4.
TDH first reported two new clusters of cases at Pulaski facilities Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook has 36 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports six resident deaths.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with three positive residents and 10 positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 4,369 positive, 22,589 negative, 3,770 inactive, 57 fatalities; Lincoln — 3,227 positive, 13,881 negative, 2,767 inactive, 32 fatalities; Marshall — 2,821 positive, 18,772 negative, 2,402 inactive, 30 fatalities; and Maury — 9,173 positive, 56,942 negative, 8,054 inactive, 104 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 580,809 total cases, 4,957,138 negative tests, 6,810 fatalities and 501,691 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 19,674,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 341,059 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 82,478,918 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,799,652 deaths.
—Staff Reports
