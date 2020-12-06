Giles County increased to 1,606 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Dec. 6, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 1,428 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Fifty fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 128.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 15,176, up from 15,148.
Sixty-six Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported one new staff COVID case at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Dec. 4.
TDH first reported two new clusters of cases at Pulaski facilities Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook has 31 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports six resident deaths, an increase of four from the Nov. 27 update.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with two positive residents and four positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 2,996 positive, 19,005 negative, 2,649 inactive, 38 fatalities; Lincoln — 1,864 positive, 11,974 negative, 1,595 inactive, 23 fatalities; Marshall — 1,918 positive, 15,739 negative, 1,745 inactive, 22 fatalities; and Maury — 6,475 positive, 47,992 negative, 5,887 inactive, 77 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 400,594 total cases, 4,226,010 negative tests, 4,943 fatalities and 360,152 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 14,669,402 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 281,854 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 66,871,784 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,533,682 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.