Giles County increased to 3,710 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Feb. 24, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,543 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-five fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 72.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as peoplewho are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,395, up from 21,359.
Giles County has had 104 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,546 positive, 27,113 negative, 5,403 inactive, 81 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,105 positive, 16,409 negative, 4,003 inactive, 61 fatalities; Marshall — 3,883 positive, 21,667 negative, 3,781 inactive, 54 fatalities; and Maury — 12,141 positive, 67,959 negative, 11,829 inactive, 159 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 768,946 total cases, 5,965,383 negative tests, 11,266 fatalities and 743,254 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 28,330,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 505,796 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 112,513,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,495,813 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.