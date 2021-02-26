Giles County increased to 3,721 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Feb. 26, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,567 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-six fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 58.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as peoplewho are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,474, up from 21,443.
Giles County has had 105 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,556 positive, 27,233 negative, 5,430 inactive, 82 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,120 positive, 16,490 negative, 4,017 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,899 positive, 21,749 negative, 3,797 inactive, 55 fatalities; and Maury — 12,176 positive, 68,187 negative, 11,877 inactive, 162 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 772,513 total cases, 6,006,830 negative tests, 11,377 fatalities and 746,954 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 28,479,605 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 510,089 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 113,365,595 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,515,627 deaths.
—Staff Reports
