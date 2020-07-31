Giles County increased to 321 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, July 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 146 have now recovered.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 4,536, up from 4,421.
Eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Twenty Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at AHC Meadowbrook July 31. Currently, five staff members have tested positive. No resident positives have been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 24 residents and 21 employees have tested positive. Five resident deaths have been reported. Thirteen residents and nine employees have now recovered.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 444 positive, 5,505 negative, 251 recovered, six fatalities; Lincoln — 234 positive, 3,750 negative, 117 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 258 positive, 4,078 negative, 137 recovered, two fatalities; and Maury — 1,010 positive, 11,063 negative, 527 recovered, five fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 105,959 total cases, 1,387,314 negative tests, 1,060 fatalities and 66,357 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 4,536,240 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 152,878 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 17,401,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 674,038 deaths.
—Staff Reports
