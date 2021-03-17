Giles County increased to 3,799 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of March 17, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,658 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-seven fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 44.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,053, up from 22,007.
Giles County has had 107 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,618 positive, 28,084 negative, 5,499 inactive, 84 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,196 positive, 16,971 negative, 4,104 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,968 positive, 22,223 negative, 3,863 inactive, 57 fatalities; and Maury — 12,438 positive, 70,069 negative, 12,109 inactive, 162 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 795,963 total cases, 6,263,155 negative tests, 11,658 fatalities and 771,464 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 29,603,457 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 537,955 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 121,128,745 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,679,007 deaths.
—Staff Reports
