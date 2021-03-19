Giles County increased to 3,802 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of March 18, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,662 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-seven fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 43.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,063, up from 22,053.
Giles County has had 107 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,621 positive, 28,092 negative, 5,499 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,196 positive, 16,985 negative, 4,108 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,969 positive, 22,231 negative, 3,867 inactive, 57 fatalities; and Maury — 12,450 positive, 70,109 negative, 12,119 inactive, 162 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 796,624 total cases, 6,270,489 negative tests, 11,681 fatalities and 772,665 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 29,667,304 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 539,300 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 121,804,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,691,300 deaths.
—Staff Reports
