Giles County increased to 3,755 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of March 5, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,603 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-seven fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 55.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 21,733, up from 21,697.
Giles County has had 105 residents hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,578 positive, 27,560 negative, 5,455 inactive, 83 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,159 positive, 16,663 negative, 4,045 inactive, 62 fatalities; Marshall — 3,922 positive, 21,930 negative, 3,825 inactive, 57 fatalities; and Maury — 12,262 positive, 68,969 negative, 11,967 inactive, 162 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 780,894 total cases, 6,103,817 negative tests, 11,534 fatalities and 755,474 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 28,885,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 522,606 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 116,015,623 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,578,637 deaths.
—Staff Reports
